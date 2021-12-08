The game is rigged. Completely rigged and we are worse off for it.
On Tuesday, the U.S. Senate passed a “one-time rule” — which means they can now agree to a one-time rule anytime they want to now — to again raise the U.S. debt ceiling. Of course, does it really matter?
The notion of a debt ceiling is meaningless when it is already a foregone conclusion that when the irresponsible government gets closer to that ceiling, it can do whatever it needs to do to increase the borrowing limit. Just say to hell with the debt ceiling once and for all. So the Republicans allowed a one-time deal, brokered by the scaly, slithery Mitch McConnell. The reason? When feckless, weak, check-pant Republicans go home on Christmas break to politic and shake hands and make hollow promises, they can say, “Hey, we didn’t do it. It was all the Democrats.”
In actuality, it was the Republicans responsible for raising the debt ceiling once again. The GOP could have held strong, since it would have taken 60 Senate votes to pass such a measure, which, in this Senate, is a virtual impossibility. So McConnell found a way to continue to be irresponsible without facing the consequences at the voting booth.
Snakes. Every last one of them is a snake. In the final analysis, though, we are the ones responsible for their nonsense. We continue to send the likes of McConnell, Chuck Schumer, Lindsey Graham and Nancy Pelosi back into power. The American people tried in 2010 to get spending under control, but all that did was usher in people like Steven Palazzo, another swamp monster, who promises and promises, only to slither into the stagnant backwater of a cozy life suckling from the taxpayer. That is how the game is run in Washington.
The people — you know, the sweaty, smelly Walmart shoppers — are just pawns in the game. What would happen if the government shut down? Those in power would make cuts and closures that would hurt the psyche of the American people. Then cable TV news would pile on, screaming about no Christmas and, dear God, a national park’s closure.
Of course, anyone with a brain could find billions if not trillions of dollars to cut from the bloated, corrupt and ineffectual federal government. Doing so would take aim at the special interests, while shutting down Yellowstone takes aim at a vacationing family of four.
Our government is a disgrace at all levels. They can do whatever they want, change any rule under a “one-time only” stance, to protect one party in the court of public opinion.
In 2016, the people made the biggest step forward in getting the McConnells and Schumers of the world under control. His name was Donald Trump. And the swamp’s mission from Day 1 was to ruin him. Now that a one-time rule has been put into place, look for more one-time rules as the Democrats try to push every far-reaching piece of socialist legislation through before they get their clocks cleaned in the Senate and the House in 2022. Once the door is open for these snakes, it never closes. All that happens is it gets pushed open wider.
Mark our words, you have not heard the last of the “one-time only” exception. These swamp creatures have proved that they will do anything — anything
— to retain power and dish out the goodies to their special interests.
