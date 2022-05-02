As the 2022 midterm elections get nearer and the insane radical Democrat Party plans for a beatdown of epic proportions, the lengths they will go in desperation are showing.
Nothing, though, is as ridiculous — and frightening — as a proposed government office to combat disinformation, using the bloated and ineffective Department of Homeland Security to enforce it. George Orwell’s 1984 comes to Washington, D.C.
First, having the DHS declare what is factual and not factual is laughable on its face. Last week, DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas with a straight face said the southern border was being handled efficiently. He is not alone, for this entire administration and the vast majority of Congress, lying has become an art form. Joe Biden lies. His spokesmouth lies. Senators and representatives lie. The entire Justice Department is chock full of bald-face liars.
Yet under a “disinformation board,” what you just read could mean criminal consequences if deemed “disinformation.” The only way to combat “disinformation” is to be educated and learned. To read and digest information from many sources. Then make your own decisions. Exactly what the looney Left does not want. They want sheep. They want dependents. They want people beholden to them. They want to control the narrative at every turn. Independent thinkers are not needed in today’s Democrat party, because those are the ones who are toughest to control — and it is those people who will be in the crosshairs of this disastrous proposal. How this is even being talked about seriously is antithetical to the notion of freedom.
We can only hope that it fails and fails quickly. Democrats also are about to “forgive” $10,000 in student-loan payments for young, whiny people who do not understand their obligations. To Democrats, though, it is a bribe in hopes it will lead to votes.
Does being hampered with thousands in student-loan debt make life easy? Surely not, but through perseverance and actually acting like an “adult,” those loans can be paid off. Get a second job, deliver pizzas — anything. So who will actually pay for these deadbeats’ loans? It will be the ones who have lived their lives responsibly, as if the taxpayers and workers of this country don’t have enough of their money stolen by this government.
The Democrats’ policies are horrible. The only way to mask that misery is to buy off potential voters and clamp down on freedoms of those with whom they disagree. Six months from now will be the midterms. We cannot imagine the state of America getting much worse, but we can guarantee that Dems will do everything in their power to make it worse — at least for those who are beholden to them.
