“One can only hope that West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin and Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, the last two moderate Democrats in America, take Tuesday’s results as vindication for holding the rest of their party at bay. We must hope that the lessons of Virginia and New Jersey strengthen their resolve knowing that the vast majority of the American people don’t want what the Democrats are trying to cram down our throats.” — Jim Cegielski, Nov. 6, 2021
That has been the question — could a moderate senator hang on? Could West Virginia’s Joe Manchin and Arizona’s Kyrsten Sinema hold off the mob in their own party?
At stake? Not just $2 trillion in more spending — which would never, ever, ever be $2 trillion — but the “fundamental transformation” of the United States economy.
The mere notion is popular in socialists’ circles, and that is why the push was so fierce. Never in the history of this country has socialism creeped so closely. Socialism does not work. It works in theory and in a classroom, but in the real world, it does not work. And to allow this government — this horribly corrupt government — to control almost every aspect of our lives would be the first blow toward American destruction.
Manchin said, “No.” Anyone who loves America and its ideals should all say a prayer of gratitude. Imagine the pressure he was put under and the backbone it took to say, “No way, not today.”
The socialists went mad. A “Squad” representative is now pushing for President Biden to issue executive orders to pass his Build Back Better plan, proving she has no business representing anything.
November’s midterm elections cannot get here fast enough. Maybe America will regain a bit of sanity.
