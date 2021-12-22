It was a little more than 16 years ago that Jones Countians were on the receiving end of the worst natural disaster in U.S. history, then the man-made phenomenon that followed — the flood of supplies and support that flowed and flowed.
We vowed then and there after Katrina to never forget those blessings, and we’ve never failed to come through for those who need it the most. And one of the people who seems to always be at the forefront of those supply drives is Lance Chancellor. He always deflects the credit, but he deserves it because, frankly, he already gives more to his own community in a year than most people do in a lifetime, from working the Kiwanis Pancake Day to putting out fires and pulling people from mangled cars as a volunteer firefighter for Powers. But he cheerfully and tirelessly takes on the task of helping other disaster-stricken communities, too.
Just in the last few months, he headed up an effort to get supplies for Hurricane Ida victims in south Louisiana and he just got back from the tornado-ravaged southwest Kentucky town of Mayfield after taking an 18-wheeler-load of relief supplies there.
Give Lance a pat on the back next time you see him because he’s been an amazing ambassador for Jones County. And fellow Free-Staters, high-five another donor for coming through for those in need yet again.
Grassroots efforts are always better than government. That’s been proved over and over. If only we could have the same sense of camaraderie and common purpose when there is no disaster.
It’s important to note that none of the donors and none of the volunteers asked if those who were receiving supplies were Democrats or Republicans, black or white, rich or poor. They were humans in need of help, and other humans who have been there before came through for them. That’s all that matters.
Our prayer is that a similar spirit could sweep our great nation this season.
Hold the ones you love close. Reach out to someone who may appreciate a kind word or gesture. Forget politics for a few days, and find out how refreshing that is.
Merry Christmas.
