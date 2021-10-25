Leading up to the 2016 presidential election, candidate Donald Trump, among his many promises, said he would unleash American engineering and ingenuity to make this country energy independent. Unlike politicians who had been promising that for decades, Trump did it.
Gas prices were less than or just about $2 per gallon for unleaded. More than just having low prices, though, we didn’t have to rely on anyone else — especially those without our best interests at heart. We had an oil and natural gas boom. We could heat our house without having to take out a second mortgage. We could drive without hitting triple-digits trying to fill up a gas tank.
Things were humming right along. And then Joe Biden showed up and made it one of his absolute top priorities to end that energy independence — the first salvo at his attempts to placate the lunatic fringe of his party and destroy a prosperous America.
Immediately, prices started to rise at the pump. Twenty cents here, a buck there, and now if anyone can find gas is right at $3 per gallon across Mississippi. Worse, now we are again relying on despots in the Middle East to ramp up their production. We are on bended knee begging for them to get the prices down. But why would they? There is no incentive for lower gas prices, even if it is crippling the everyday Joes and Janes of America who are desperately trying to make ends meet. The latest crisis will be chalked up to supply problems and, of course, COVID-19, but rarely if ever will be it placed at the foot of the person most responsible — the president — who has said Americans might as well just suck it up — more of the “new normal” Democrats have this country on a path for.
Last week, in a scripted, made-for-TV CNN Town Hall, President “Clueless Joe” Biden was asked about rising gas prices. He fumbled and stumbled through releasing some of the strategic oil reserves to knock the price down about 18 cents per gallon. Other than that, Americans are out of luck. Biden admitted that there really is nothing he can do except push the Middle East. And like a babysitter, CNN host Anderson Cooper didn’t retort with, “Why can’t we do what the Trump administration did and unleash American energy independence again?”
What a great question! Too bad the obvious answer has been stricken from the Democrat socialist playbook.
