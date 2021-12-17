President Joe Biden told unvaccinated Americans that they are facing a potential “winter of death” if they don’t get jabbed. But, he (or whoever writes his words for him) added that, “If you’re vaccinated and have your booster shot, you’re protected from severe illness and death.”
By now, more than a year after the COVID-19 jab became available to anyone and everyone who wants the shot, those who haven’t gotten vaccinated likely aren’t going to get vaccinated.
That is the fact that no politician will ever grasp. For whatever reasons they may hold, if people don’t want to get the shot, no mandate or fear tactic will ever work. Those who have not gotten the jab have tuned out the likes of Anthony Fauci and Joe Biden. They don’t care what Biden says. They don’t care what “experts” say. They will live and or die with their decisions. But that is not good for political swine, especially in Washington, D.C., and the corrupt, corporate national media that continues to perpetuate fear at every corner. Large, mostly liberal-led cities are joining in the hysterics, clamping down further on mandates, which soon will include masks and possible lockdowns because of the latest variant.
How could it not when the headlines read like these? Keep in mind, the person in front of the curtain who claims to be the president said if you are vaccinated, no worries. You might get a bit sick, but the effects will not be overwhelming. CNN: “A ‘viral blizzard’ is about to hit the US, expert says.” The expert is a professor at the University of Minnesota, which one might wonder if he is an expert, why he is not standing by King Fauci? And since he is in Minnesota, Is he more of an expert in blizzards or viruses? Anyone can be an expert these days, especially on CNN.
Deseret News (Utah): “This COVID symptom means you have the omicron variant” And what is that symptom? A scratchy throat. So long, common cold, if your throat is scratchy, you have omicron, and that could mean a winter of death and darkness. What if a vaccinated person has a scratchy throat? Well, they are fine, but others beware.
Three hours before that, the Deseret News noted that these five symptoms pretty much mean you have the omicron virus: runny nose, headache, fatigue, sneezing and sore throat. In a 1981 Vick’s NyQuil cold and flu medicine commercial, it pitches relief for “nighttime sniffling, sneezing, coughing, aching, stuffy head, fever so you can rest medicine.” Was the omicron variant around in 1981? Or was it the common cold or flu? Could this new variant be a strong case of the flu? Not in the world of those wanting control. People are not afraid of the flu — they live with it. No political advantage at all.
And, finally, the New York Times, the old gray lady, the once-proud newspaper of record: “Omicron is a dress rehearsal for the next pandemic.”
We have a winner!
Always remember, there will be another virus and another and another. The fear campaign will rage, opening the door for “leaders” to make draconian mandates for masks and jabs to scare the public into blind compliance.
It is time to start ignoring anyone who is either a politician or a political appointee. Ignore Fauci. Ignore Biden. Ignore any senator or representative who claims to know anything more than you do. Take it upon yourself to read beyond the headlines, to realize the political gains that come from keeping Americans in fear. Live your lives responsibly as free adults. Do what is best for your family. Go places you feel safe and stay away from those you do not. Act like free people. The more reliant one is on the government, the fewer and fewer freedoms he or she will enjoy.
What the government can give, it can take away. But if you do not rely on bureaucrats who couldn’t get honest work, there is nothing they can take away.
That is unacceptable for today’s swamp politicians. Most importantly, remember the end game — control. Make people scared of a virus, which humans have been overcoming for thousands of years. Make them scared of each other by masking everyone from a toddler to a senior citizen.
Force people to get jabs whether they like it or not. Frightened people are so much easier to control. Our politicians know this and are seizing on it. You better know it, too, because if omicron turns out to not be the destructive event being propagated, they will try again.
Think of it in terms of impeaching President Donald Trump. When the Russian hoax collapsed, it only took a few days for the Ukraine hoax to rear its ugly head. When that turned out to be nothing more than a political exercise in proving the theory that “power corrupts and absolute power corrupts absolutely,” it was on to the next scandal, the next impeachable offense.
These people will not stop — ever. The battle lines of America are drawn — fear vs. freedom. We must not let fear win. We do hope Biden’s words of a “winter of death” do come true — for Washington Democrats’ political careers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.