Any disaster as devastating as the tornado that destroyed so many lives in Kentucky, Arkansas, Tennessee, Missouri and Illinois earlier this month is a tragedy.
But as has become the unfortunate new normal, even bad weather is used as a way to make a political statement. That’s the real undeniable climate change. And it is rampant and unchecked.
Almost every report refers to the “rare December tornado” that spanned 165 miles, demolishing property and people’s lives and livelihoods along the way. Solemn-faced “experts” have since proclaimed that this disaster — like hurricanes, wildfires and droughts — is also a direct result of climate change. These “scientists” are the latest to fall in line with the political principle that says, “Never let a crisis go to waste.”
People in the Free State know there’s nothing rare about a tornado in December. At least four have struck here within a week of Christmas in the last decade or so, including one that killed two people at their home on Mullican Road, just outside of the Laurel city limits.
One of the deadliest and most notorious twisters in our state history struck Vicksburg in December 1953, killing 38 people, many of them children who were packed in a theater. And that’s just in recorded history. Who knows what all happened before then?
We have had all manner of natural disasters strike around Christmas in recent years, including a 100-year flood that overflowed from the Bogue Homa Swamp onto Highway 84 East and shut it down. Not surprisingly, it appears that conditions may be favorable for strong storms that could produce tornadoes in our state on Wednesday.
That’s almost always the case when it’s unseasonably warm for a while.It’s
inevitable that a cold front will move in and clash with that warm air and cause turmoil in the atmosphere.
The technology is there to let us know when a tornado is approaching, but people tend to be more distracted than usual over the holidays. We urge you to be weather-aware on Wednesday — and always — so we can try to avoid tragedy here.
