Wow … simply wow!
Laurel-based Sanderson Farms made history when it donated $1.5 million to Children’s of Mississippi hospital at the University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson. The donation, with money from Mississippi’s only PGA Tour stop in Jackson — the aptly named Sanderson Farms Championship — exceeded last year’s donation of $1.45 million. Since 2013, the tournament has generated more than $10 million for the hospital for children.
The check presentation inside the Sanderson Tower at UMMC is just the latest in an amazing show of corporate responsibility and the Sanderson family’s commitment to the children of Mississippi.
But it is more than just the company as CEO Joe Frank Sanderson Jr. and his wife Kathy in 2010 launched a $100 million fundraising campaign for the hospital by putting up the first $10 million of their own money. Almost $94 million has been raised in less than six years.
“It’s about this. It’s about today,” Sanderson said. “It’s about the babies, and the mothers and dads who come through these doors with fear, anxiety and they don’t know what. ... That’s why our company and our board took on this tournament.”
In 2021, Sanderson Farms was sold to two out-of-state companies in a deal valued at about $4.5 billion. But that sale is under review from the U.S. Justice Department. If the sale goes through, we can only hope that the new owners understand the responsibility of giving back — especially when it comes to the children of this state.
New owners will have tremendous shoes to fill — maybe ones that are unfillable — because of the Sandersons’ commitment to make Mississippi a better place to live.
On behalf of the 200,000 children who receive care at UMMC each year, “Thank you, Sanderson Farms. Thank you, Mr. and Mrs. Sanderson.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.