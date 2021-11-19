The Democrats’ iron-clad control over Congress will soon end. Democrat House members are jumping ship, announcing retirements before what will be a political bloodbath in 2022. Their policies are not popular with the American people. The president and vice president are at near record lows in polling. Nothing the Democrats have done in the first 11 months of this administration has made the American people better in any way. They are an absolute disaster.
So, what do they do? Do they step back, ask, “Wow, the people really don’t want this, do they?” Heavens no. They plow forward, head down, consequences and the future be damned — it is now or never.
When talk about this massive, ridiculous spending plan that is estimated into the trillions arises, Democrats will lie to our faces, say that it is fully paid for and will make life for the average American much better. Maybe in their warped view, they actually believe it. But making the American people better from the conservative standpoint is to get out of the way, let them achieve and earn what they can and embrace fiscal sanity and personal responsibility. The Democrats’ answer is cradle-to-grave dependence on a bloated and ever-growing federal government.
Should this bill pass, it will change forever the role of government in our lives. Forget about the made-up, paid-for price tag. It’s meaningless. This bill is designed to make the federal government — under the guise of climate change or COVID or whatever their excuse is to trample constitutional freedoms — more powerful. The goal is to introduce social credit scores, socialist spending policies and absolute dictatorial control. They will stop at nothing.
And that is why they are continuing this push now. They admit it — don’t get it done this year and forget it. Democrats will get their clocks cleaned in the 2022 midterm elections. In the 2024 presidential election, there is the dementia-ridden current puppet president Joe Biden, who can’t even have a press conference without flashcards or saying something ridiculous, an incompetent, unlikable Vice President Kamala Harris and then who? Who is the next Democrat star? Maybe Pete Buttigieg, who, as the nation’s transportation systems were breaking down, took two months off work to be with his husband and their newly adopted children. Come on, man!
So the Democrats see the writing on the wall. Aging members of the House are bolting. We may finally see the last of the Wicked Witch of the West Nancy Pelosi, who would like nothing better than to burn down the country on her way out the door. She is a poisonous, wretched human being who wants her legacy to be that she put the American people under the control of the federal government. She doesn't care. At 81 years old, she likely will be dead by the time these horrific policies might actually take hold.
If Republicans — many of them as spineless and swamp-like as their Democratic colleagues — can hold together for a couple more months, the Bernie Sanders dream of a communist America might finally be killed off. It is a dream that long should have been laughed out of the building, for it only works on paper and in Sanders’ dream world.
The time has come to hold the line, fight off these efforts, then destroy the Democrats in the midterms. That will cripple the Biden insanity — or whomever is pulling his strings — and this country might be able to survive.
Pass this nonsense and kiss personal freedom goodbye. That is not hyperbole, it is fact.
