Arrests for drunk driving don’t often make headlines. Law enforcement officials who focus on impaired drivers typically get honored for Mothers Against Drunk Drivers once a year and only the name of their agency is listed on the back pages alongside the suspects they put behind bars.
Since driving drunk is a misdemeanor, it isn’t considered that serious on paper — likely because the legislators who make the laws have been guilty of the offense themselves, or it’s the crime that’s most likely to affect their well-heeled donors and supporters.
A driver has to accumulate three DUI arrests in a five-year period for it to even be a felony, and even then, the law doesn’t serve as much of a deterrent. The offenders usually get house arrest. Even one who killed a deputy in the line of duty received a paltry 15 months behind bars and 15 months on house arrest. Never mind that the family of beloved auxiliary deputy Randy Chancellor, who volunteered his time in an effort to make this community better, is still suffering a life sentence of 21 years and counting, as of Monday.
To add insult to their loss, the man convicted of the crime, Tony Breazeale, has never come across as anything even close to remorseful during several court appearances in recent years. He still drinks and has a happy-go-lucky attitude as he’s petitioned the court to get his rights restored. He wants to be able to carry a gun legally.
Apparently, he doesn’t want to suffer the loss of even inanimate objects any longer … never mind the unbearable loss suffered by the Chancellor family and the community. They will never be restored here on Earth.
We applaud our local law enforcement officials who continue with the grind to take impaired drivers off our roads, along with all of their other calls for service. Impaired drivers are more likely to injure or kill completely innocent people than just about any other kind of criminal … and that includes distracted drivers who are texting as well as those who are inebriated.
Laws are tools that exist to deal with people who put others in harm’s way. But wouldn’t it be great if people would police themselves to avoid putting themselves in a position where there would happen? A lifetime of guilt seems like a higher price to pay than any that the law can mete out. Think about that next time before you do something that may alter your judgment or before answering that text when you’re behind the wheel.
That responsible, split-second decision may save someone’s loved one — or your own.
