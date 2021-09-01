The forecasts were eye-opening when it was first reported that Hurricane Ida was quickly gaining strength in the Gulf of Mexico on a path similar to that of the mother of all storms, Katrina, and on the same date, no less. That’s all it took to get the attention of Mississippians.
Necessary preparations were made and prudent precautions were taken by residents, businesses and emergency-response agencies. Heck, even Walmart closed so its employees could go home and hunker down.
Then old Ida stalled, stumbled and made a westward wobble after slamming south Louisiana. We were in the clear, other than a little wind and rain that packed less of a punch than our average popup thunderstorm, but for a more sustained period.
We’re not complaining that it didn’t turn out as forecast here. On the contrary, we are counting our blessings. It was also good for all of us and our public servants to go through this drill because, after all, it is a long hurricane season.
We don’t want people to get “hurricane fatigue,” because that helps create the atmosphere for a perfect storm, if you will, that leads to more death and destruction. That’s what was happening when Katrina struck. Residents were tired of evacuating and/or preparing only to see storms die out or bypass them. We got complacent, so when Katrina struck, she killed more than 200 people and turned the coast of Mississippi into a land mass and all 82 counties were declared disaster areas.
Hurricanes don’t sneak up on anybody. There’s time to prepare and to adjust — at least for inland residents — depending on what path they take. As someone wrote on social media, waiting on a hurricane is like being stalked by a turtle.
When it was clear that we were in the clear, TV “reporters” should have said so. But all of them we saw — local and national — continued to say that “it’s still a dangerous situation” and kept getting special reports from mic-wielding youngsters standing in the drizzle in front of storm shelters.
Their approach, it appeared, was, “Hey, we hired all of this extra help, and we’re going to use it, whether the story warrants it or not. We made a special logo with dramatic music, too, so we’re reporting on Ida, dammit!”
The pre-storm coverage is one thing. But when it continues after the threat has passed, say so. Praise God and move on to regular programming and news coverage. But don’t sprinkle on our shoes and tell us it’s storming. That only fuels the hurricane fatigue that can become deadly.
Also, we can’t fault schools and businesses for their “abundance of caution” approach to weather events such as this and closing down. But when it becomes clear that the reality didn’t match the forecast, make adjustments instead of sticking with the disaster plan.
We have all sorts of means of instant communication these days, which has been a detriment to society in so many ways. This is one way that technology could be used for a positive purpose. Let’s take advantage of it.
