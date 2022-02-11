Politicians love to bloviate about being transparent. And when it comes to the mandates and dictates, they are on point — we can see right through them.
Despite continued pushback from the Centers for Disease Control, several Democrat-led states decided almost in unison to drop mask mandates. Amazingly, states fell like dominoes — New Jersey, Oregon, New York and others. Some said the science had changed. Others claimed that the deleterious effects of wearing a face diaper every day outweigh the dangers of the COVID-19 virus. That’s what freedom-loving, conservative states have been saying for more than a year — and were labeled everything from fascist dictators to mass murderers. The more conservative the state, the more vitriol was directed at it.
But now, despite the “Clueless Joe” Biden administration saying, “Not yet,” liberal states are falling in line … less than nine months from midterm elections that will likely be a political bloodbath for liberal states that worship at the altar of government control.
The split from the PINO — president in name only — shows that he is politically toxic and continuing to follow anything that comes out of his mouth or his administration’s is a recipe for political disaster. So they somehow became brave in the face of insane mandates in an effort to woo the same people they have hurt most back into voting for them and their party.
Add to that a rash of liberal leaders who preach and enact mandates for wearing masks continually being caught flaunting their own dictates, the Democrats are drowning and gasping for any political air they can find.
We have never had a problem with anyone being photographed maskless, but we also would never advocate for political mandates that may have started as a thirst for safety but turned into an even greater thirst for power and control.
Mark our words, in the coming days and weeks, the CDC and Clueless Joe will finally get the Democrat talking-point memo and pivot on masks and mandates in a political Custer’s Last Stand to try to retain power they — thankfully, for the sake of the country — see as fleeting.
