The Mississippi Legislature convened on Monday with hot-issue topics ranging from medical marijuana to teacher pay raises. What should top the list— and the one that we hope the Legislature fixes quickest — is the initiative process.
In 2020, the voters of Mississippi voted overwhelmingly to pass a medical marijuana law, which is very much needed in this state. Nearly 75 percent of voters OK’d the initiative. As we opined then, it would be hard to get 75 percent of the people to agree that the sky is blue.
Then came Madison Mayor Mary Hawkins Butler, who exploited a loophole — or a purposeful oversight by those in charge three decades ago — to challenge the initiative on a technicality. According to law, for a citizens’ initiative to be placed on the ballot, it has to receive 106,000 signatures from each of the state’s five congressional districts.
One problem — that law was written when Mississippi had five congressional districts. After the 2000 census, the state lost a seat to where it is today — four. It would be impossible to produce enough signatures from five congressional districts when there are only four. The Supreme Court — a decision that followed the law — struck down the voter-approved initiative because of that technicality on a 6-3 vote.
“The reduction in Mississippi’s congressional representation renders (the ballot initiative provision) unworkable and inoperable on its face,” justices wrote in affirming their decision.
In his dissent, Justice Robert Chamberlain wrote, “It stretches the bounds of reason to conclude that the Legislature in 1992, when drafting (the ballot initiative process) would have placed a poison pill within the language of the provision that would allow the provision and the right of the people to amend the constitution through initiative to be eviscerated at the whim of a federal injunction (on congressional districts) of such limited scope.”
Gov. Tate Reeves should have called an immediate special session to rectify this wrong. We believe it would take about an afternoon to get it done, even knowing how slow the wheels of governance turn. Amend “five congressional districts” to “number of congressional districts at the time of the initiative’s passage.” Simple.
Then again, we are dealing with politicians who do not like to give up any power. The people in the state have the power to elect representatives, but that is about where the people’s power ends, except for being able to initiate change to the state Constitution.
Remember, 74 percent of the people of this state were in favor of medical marijuana, even as the process with competing initiatives was about as confusing as reading hieroglyphics.
State leaders have said they are researching possible solutions. They said that last week. The Supreme Court ruling came down in May. It’s now January.
That’s a lot of research for something that appears so obviously easy to fix.
