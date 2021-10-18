Any football fan who watches the game on TV has seen this happen. A running back fumbles the ball and a huge pile of humanity forms as the fight for the loose football ensues. The officials — zebras — will come running in to start pulling players off the pile and find which team has the ball. But before the first person is lifted from the pile, there will be players from each team nowhere near the pile who will start pointing that their team has the ball. Do they have any idea who has the ball? No. Yet they jump quickly to a conclusion that their team has recovered the ball. When the officials finally unpile the players, oftentimes the pointers from afar were dead wrong.
Take that analogy to Friday afternoon at about 2:15 p.m., when the first call of an active shooter at Laurel Walmart came out. Of course, social media exploded about the shooters inside Walmart. Other “media” outlets in this county published an alert that read: “Got an active shooter at Walmart. That’s all we’ve been told at the time.”
Of course, no mention to who delivered that information, but it was disseminated by a media outlet as the truth. The police barely had time to arrive, much like the officials in the pile of football humanity, yet media outlets were pointing to “facts” that they had no clue whether they were true or not. It would be like giving possession to the pointing team before actually finding out who had the ball.
Legitimate, respected, news-gathering organizations take a different approach — that of being the referee. The call came in — fumbled football — and a reporter headed to the scene. The first correspondence was about an active shooter, “Should we post anything?” “Is there confirmation of an active shooter?”
Reporter responds, “Not yet. I’m on my way.”
This newspaper waited until a reporter was on scene.
She found Deputy Police Chief Earl Reed, who unequivocally said there was no active shooter, hadn’t been an active shooter and there was no danger to the community.
A fight had broken out and a gun was visible, Reed said. But put the words “active shooter” together and hysterics reign. It is common for amateur “journalists” with a Facebook account jumping to conclusions. But for so-called professional journalists to declare an “active shooter” at Walmart with zero evidence makes that journalist no better than the hysterical mother of two who heard from someone who heard from someone who drove past Walmart.
Experienced, responsible journalists understand that there’s a difference between a “report of an active shooter” and an actual active shooter. It’s a distinction that bears confirmation.
Our first story on the “active shooter” came after others’ declarations of active shooters, but we were dead accurate and had the second-in-command of the LPD saying so.
That is how newspapers, and traditional journalism, is expected to work — being the referees, waiting for the facts and not getting caught up on social-media hysterics.
We would rather be correct than first. Others who claim to be professional journalists do not follow that age-old dictum, making them no better than the hysterical mother or anyone with a social-media account.
