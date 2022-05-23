Biological men do not belong in women’s sports. There should be no discussion. It should not even be an issue. Yet in the warped world in which we live, even mentioning that men’s and women’s sports should be different is worthy of having those views silenced by a tech industry in bed with a Left wing that has gone completely off the rails.
Sen. Marsha Blackburn, who represents Tennessee but has roots deep in the Free State of Jones, and an advocate against letting biological men compete in women’s sports, “violated Facebook’s terms of ‘hate speech’ by writing that “Biological men have no place in women’s sports.” According to Facebook, “Your post didn’t follow our Community Standards on hate speech. No one else can see your post.”
Instead of buckling like so many weak, feckless politicians, Blackburn continues to fight against censorship from Big Tech companies who are wholly subsidiaries of the Democratic party in line to help culturally destroy the United States. The fact is, men do not belong in women’s sports. Period.
According to statistics from 2016, track-and-field times were taken for high school boys and the 2016 Olympic women’s finalists. In the vast majority of events, the fastest women would not have finished in the Top 8 among high school boys, meaning those Olympic women’s athletes would not even be able to qualify to race.
In 1998, German tennis player Karsten Braasch, then ranked as the 203rd best men’s tennis player in the world, defeated Venus and Serena Williams — women’s tennis royalty — in back-to-back matches at the Australian Open. Afterward, Serena Williams said, “I hit shots that would have been winners on the women’s Tour and he got to them easily.”
Can anyone say that the 2016 women’s Olympics track athletes aren’t superior athletes in their field? Can anyone with a straight face doubt the brilliance of the Williams’ sisters?
Hardly.
Most recently, University of Pennsylvania swimmer Lia Thomas, a biological man born William Thomas, who couldn’t compete with even mediocre men’s college swimmers, was crowned a national champion in women’s swimming.
Saying that biological men should not compete in women’s sports is far from hate speech. It is truth. When stating the obvious can be viewed as hate speech, then almost anything can be viewed as hate speech. To Sen. Blackburn, keep fighting against the lunacy. We, for one, will always be in your corner until the scourge of woke-ism run amok is tamped down and some sort of sanity returns to America.
