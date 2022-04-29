Drugs? Alcohol? Depraved heart? No heart at all?
Those seem to be the driving sentiment directed at a former Jones County juvenile corrections officer accused in her role in the disappearance and death of a beloved rooster that roamed Government Street in Ocean Springs. Kendra Shaffer was identified through video surveillance as she and others staggered around the sidewalk, laughing as she carried Carl away from his home after 3 a.m. It is unclear if the others involved have been identified or charged.
She deserves every piece of public shaming that she is receiving. Whatever her motives might have been, there really is no excuse for what she did. Then again, there was no excuse for a Southern Miss student to kill one of the Hattiesburg Zoo flamingos, which led to the death of a second flamingo. Maybe we can chalk the latter up to youthful stupidity, but Kendra Shaffer is 35 years old. Shame. Utter shame.
It is in the arena of public opinion where she will be punished. She will likely pay a fine on the misdemeanor charge, upsetting a social-media mob calling for anything from a felony to execution.
Mississippi’s animal cruelty laws, which have gotten stronger in the past decade, protect domesticated animals — dogs and cats — that are being abused.
If Shaffer is found guilty, we urge the judge to make the penalty as stiff as possible, even if it will not be stiff enough. No, her real penalty will come not by writing a check, but by being properly shamed, as she should be. The repercussions on the legal side aren’t that stiff, but we all will have to answer for our actions one day. Think of that the next time an action like this seems like a good idea. Some idiot somewhere will. So terribly sad.
