Disturbing news about the weaponized Department of Justice to get involved in local matters involving irate parents and school board members should have every freedom-loving American at attention.
The DOJ will be looking at if parents are acting as “domestic terrorists” in protesting school board decisions to take education dramatically left, including the ultra-divisive Critical Race Theory, which contends that the United States was founded on and rooted in slavery. Those who disagree or protest are now being considered possible domestic terrorists.
First, if a school board member in Kalamazoo, Mich., feels threatened, the Kalamazoo Police should handle it, at least in a sane world. And if we are not there yet, we are nearing the land of insanity.
The weaponization of the American justice department, along with its intelligence-gathering operation, has been in the works for generations. Only when real terrorists whose only goal is to kill the infidels plunged those airplanes into the heart of this nation was the intelligence apparatus allowed to run wild with little if any pushback. Do your part to win the war on terror.
Secret courts, wiretaps, gaining banking information ... pretty much the entire weight of the federal government at their disposal. The target now? Anyone who does not agree with the state.
What this really amounts to is trying to get the people to react with violence. It’s why we are still inundated with images of a terrible riot 10 months ago — stoke the flames of division and eventually violence will ensue. Then, and only then, can the real crackdown begin on dissenters — described as “domestic terrorists” — who are more likely patriotic Americans.
Do not respond with violence no matter how hard they push.
