Bryce Gilbert and Wade Robertson were disgraces to the law enforcement profession. Officers like them stain the reputation of the vast majority of officers who do exactly what they are expected to do — protect and serve with honor and dignity.
Gilbert last week was found guilty in the horrific beating of a black man, James Barnett, who fled from a Laurel Police Department checkpoint and led the officers on a chase into Jasper County. Barnett was kicked and beaten mercilessly by the officers. Robertson still faces charges in the Barnett beating case, but also is facing separate charges for manslaughter.
As heinous as their actions were, especially in a society rife with anti-police sentiment, we must remember that everything was done right following the beating.
After high-ranking LPD and city officials viewed the body-cam footage, both officers were fired immediately. There was no blue line of silence and no trying to cover for the rogue officers. The correct decision was made, and we applaud that decision.
We understand the value of law enforcement to our community and know that the job, while often thankless, is needed to keep law and order in society. Calls to defund the police are ridiculous. Soft-on-crime district attorneys in other cities are even more ridiculous. In every society, there are bad actors who are just bad — whether wearing a badge or causing havoc in the streets. By not being tough on crime, it emboldens those elements of society that make life a headache for those who abide by the laws.
We will always back up law enforcement … until we see a reason not to. In the Gilbert and Robertson case, had those two not been fired after officials saw the horrific body-cam footage, we would have taken them to task — and they would’ve deserved it.
We also won’t follow what has become commonplace today and jump to conclusions without any evidence, as we saw in the case of a young man who fled the LPD only to trip and face-plant into the concrete. Instead of owning up to what he did, his family took to social media to decry the police for beating him. A social-media firestorm ensued with protests outside of the LPD without even considering that the young man’s story was full of … concrete. Even when the man’s parents viewed the video and confirmed his story was a lie, protests still took place. To that, we say you are ridiculous.
That scenario, by the way, is what happens after the overwhelming majority of these kinds of complaints. The body-cam footage almost always absolves the officer instead of supporting the suspect’s version of events.
There are times when outrage needs to be directed at law enforcement. In the case of Gilbert and Robertson, that outrage was 100 percent warranted. But we would be willing to bet a year’s subscription that the most outraged of them all were the brave men and women of the LPD and throughout law enforcement at what their “brothers in blue” did.
Society needs to find a balance of aggressively upholding the law, but having the self-control to not go “Rambo” on a suspect. If this case is any indication, in Laurel, that balance has been found. Let’s hope it stays that way.
