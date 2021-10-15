We can’t emphasize how much we appreciate and respect the volunteer firefighters in our community. All first-responders are worthy of our admiration, but the volunteers perform their duties — whether it be at 3 a.m. on a week- day, weekends, holidays, dinner-time with the family — for no pay.
In fact, they pay for the “honor” of volunteering, with their fuel to respond to scenes and to participate in training that’s required of them, and there’s no way to compensate them for that time ...
So forgive them if they have a chip on their shoulder for feeling called out and asked to follow more stringent guidelines for the “right” to serve. Understand if some are ready to say, “To hell with this, I’m going to get a hobby.”
But don’t blame the Board of Supervisors for requiring all agencies that receive large amounts of cash from the county — including the Jones County Fire Council — to account for their spending. That’s the way it should be — and should have been. But for some reason, there was a different system here, and that allowed one man to rip off hundreds of thousands of dollars from the county.
Supervisors have to put practices in place to guard against fraud. It can’t happen again. Our volunteer fire departments are the cornerstones of their communities, and the people who serve in them are heroes. Besides the things they do to save other people’s lives and property, they also save everyone in their community money — lots of it. Insurance rates would skyrocket without them.
We hope that the impasse between the board and the fire council is resolved quickly and amicably. We can’t afford for the county’s contract with the fire
council to expire next month.
The board should release withheld funds to the fire council, and the fire council should agree to the reasonable terms that the board is requiring to hold the departments accountable for their spending.
