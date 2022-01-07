Much news was made of New York Rep. Alexandra Ocasio-Cortez vacationing in Florida, oftentimes maskless while the city she represents has some of the strictest, most freedom-choking regulations when dealing with COVID.
Cortez was photographed several times maskless, which, of course, became fodder for the social media and online snakes from the Right side of the aisle. “Look look, there she is maskless, taking advantage of Florida.”
The vacation became a dream for Florida public officials, including who we believe should be the next president, Ron DeSantis.
Thing is, with the exception of the social-media addicts who make mountains out of mole hills, the vast majority of people have no problem with her or anyone else maskless while on vacation. We urge people NOT to wear masks if they don’t want to and mask up if they feel safe by doing it. But what we cannot stomach are those who galavant around without a mask, then demand that others wear one inside a restaurant.
We hope Ms. Cortez had a blast. But we ask you to remember how much she loved her own freedom the next time you see her trying to strip that same freedom from others. Good for thee, but not for me!
In the spotlight
When Alabama and Georgia take the field on Monday night for the College Football Playoff national championship in Indianapolis, the Free State will be on display early and often.
Former West Jones star defensive lineman Byron Young, who wears No. 47, will be aiming for his second national championship ring in three years. He has recorded 39 tackles and two sacks this season for Alabama, which will be aiming for its seventh national championship in the last 14 years.
Bennett played one season at quarterback at Jones College. He led the Bobcats to the state championship game as the team finished 10-2. He has thrown for 2,638 yards and 27 touchdowns, and also has run for a touchdown this season.
Kickoff for the national championship game is scheduled for 7 p.m. on ESPN. Championship games are always welcomed, but when one has a Free State flavor like this one, it makes them even more special.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.