It’s an all-too-common occurrence in this strange, social media-driven society that’s constantly changing directions while we’re still trying to learn how to navigate it.
When there’s breaking news, there are some separate but equally pushy groups amid the clichés and emoji-based reactions. One is pressing us for the “who, what, where, why RIGHT NOW!” Another is pressing us to not do our job. Worst of all is the group of people who want us to put it all out there, but their standards change based on whether they know someone who’s involved.
It’s one of the most maddening parts of how this profession has “evolved” with technology. We agree with the criticism of one nearby outfit that calls itself a media outlet, showing up anywhere that there are flashing lights and going to Facebook Live, not knowing what’s going on and mindlessly speculating. Sure, it’s legal. But having the right doesn’t mean it is right. That particular page has unwittingly shown overdose deaths, suicide investigations and even continued filming as a man stood on an interstate overpass threatening to jump. The incident involved public officials and it was in public view, so the camera-pointer was within his rights, but it shows poor judgment.
What our critics don’t realize is that we always find out what we’re dealing with — or what authorities believe they are dealing with — before we post a single word or image.
In a perfect world, it could all wait for the print edition, but that’s not always realistic these days. We have a responsibility to get the best information available at the time out to the public in as timely a manner as possible because, as we’ve all learned, the initial reports are what spread the fastest.
Mark Twain’s famous quote that “a lie can travel halfway around the world while the truth is putting on its shoes” is even more applicable today with the internet traveling to billions of users in an instant.
After we find out what we’re dealing with, we handle the situation with due sensitivity, but also with due diligence to serve our readers and document our community’s history as it happens. Showing crushed, burning metal — or any other inanimate object, for that matter — is not “insensitive.”
Anyone who says otherwise is hypersensitive and should immediately seek the nearest safe space. We should never defend ourselves for doing our job. The fact that there seems to be a need to do it speaks volumes about the sad state of affairs we’re in now. We also realize that our efforts to explain are futile. Emotion overrides common sense in these instant-reaction times we’re living in.
What’s even sadder, though, is that most of our critics come at us under the guise of righteous indignation, posting statements such as, “Show some respect for the family” or “How insensitive!” But their true mission is to get attention
for themselves in the form of thumbs up, hearts, mad faces or any similar symbols like the ones that are used to encourage kindergartners.
To our critics, let us turn those statements back on you: How does making us the story help a mourning family? It doesn’t, and you know it. If you truly cared, you’d be focused on the family, not us. Share a memory or a special photo of the deceased. That’s the kind of thing that will be meaningful to a family, not hundreds of people posting the same mindless “safe, socially acceptable” clichés and/or images. God help anyone who’s grieving and turns to Facebook for comfort.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.