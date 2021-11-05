Today marks 10 months since rioters — and certainly no shortage of agitators or federal agents — stormed the U.S. Capitol. The riot has been called an insurrection, although the only person to be killed was a U.S. military veteran who was shot through a window. The House of Representatives are knee-deep into an investigation solely in an effort to sully Donald Trump’s name and finally prove that Orange man wanted the overthrow of the U.S. government.
Meanwhile, the real coup attempt — the one that came so close to fruition — will go mostly ignored and unreported. The arrest of Russian citizen Igor Danchenko on five counts of lying to federal agents about the investigation of the Trump administration’s collusion with Russia to help win the 2016 presidential election.
The indictment — available for download at leader-call.com — lays out in detail who the agent fed information, much of it from a Hillary Clinton adviser, that led to the now-infamous Steele Dossier, which became a key component in investigating Trump’s alleged collusion.
The vast majority of that document is rumor and conjecture, much of it in collusion with the Clinton campaign supporters. The FBI grabbed a hold of it and sent America into four years of constant investigations, media leaks, damning stories that turned out to not be true and a pair of the most shameful, sham impeachments in the history of the world.
Worse, the FBI and Justice Department, as far back as mid-2017, knew it was all baloney. It could have ended right there. But it didn’t. For three more years, the 70 million Americans who voted for Trump were told he stole the election, peed on beds, colluded to steal the election and was a tool of Russian President Vladmir Putin. In 2019, Robert Mueller launched a special-counsel investigation that had every resource available and still found nothing. Had Mueller just said, “This is crazy. Let’s end it,” how history would have changed.
The news coverage will focus on the “attempted overthrow of the government” — and then show rioters running amok. Meanwhile, the real coup attempt will sadly go unreported.
