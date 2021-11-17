Everyone who goes to a big-league baseball game has hopes of catching a baseball that’s hit into the stands. It’s a free souvenir at a place where practically everything is overpriced, and it makes for a priceless memory, especially for glove- and cap-wearing kids.
But as coveted as that piece of cowhide is, one of the great traditions in all of sports is at Wrigley Field, where diehard Cubs’ fans are taught from a young age to throw back a home-run ball if the opposing team hits it. They don’t want that memento if it comes at the cost of hurting their team.
Our state “leaders” could learn something from that principle. They issue press leases and soundbites to say that President Biden is “mortgaging the future of our children and grandchildren” with his $1.75 trillion Build Back Better infrastructure plan ... but when the money comes in, there they are with their hands out, using that cash to distribute in a way that curries political favor for them.
Neither political party has a corner on that market. They’re both guilty of it. The Democrats just happen to be in charge now, and they have even less respect than ever for the working people they claim to represent. They cater to growing number of dependent people who add nothing to the coffers but deliver numbers at the polls.
It’s a formula that can’t continue for another generation without crashing our once-great country.
It’s easy to rationalize taking the money and running on what you did to help the people, especially in a poor state like ours where there is a great need for money to rebuild and replace roads and bridges.
But that’s not bold leadership. No, a bold, principled leader would send back the check with a note on the memo line:
“Apply to principal on national debt.”
Don’t send press releases and soundbites decrying the Biden Administration — send a message. For years, we’ve been encouraging some school district in the state to step and say no to the federal money — which is actually just a fraction of their budget, much of which is used to fund programs that are mandated by the federal government!
The feds get “a dollar’s worth of control for every dime they give,” as the saying goes.
But it doesn’t have to happen that way. People in power have to step up and say “No!”
That kind of bold leadership on the state level could be contagious and save our country.
Gov. Tate Reeves touts himself as a conservative leader, but it seems like he is a follower. He waits for other governors to make bold moves — like putting an end to extra federal money for unemployment benefits and mask/vaccine mandates — before he speaks up and says, “Yeah, me, too!”
Reeves could be a bold leader by saying, “Thanks, but no, thanks, we’ll find another way to fund our needs.”
Sure, there would be political fallout. But it would send a message to the producers of the country — the world — that Mississippi is open for business, with no strings attached to the federal government. That kind of leadership would pay off in the long run.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.