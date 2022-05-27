A social media page titled “Laurel MS trip tips” is a snapshot of the unbelievable rise and popularity of the City of Laurel. It is an open forum where folks can talk about where to stay, what to do and when to do it.
One caught our eye, though, to show truly how astounding the renaissance of our city has become. It came from a woman in Iowa on Thursday who was planning to load up her family — her husband and three children — to drive about 16 hours to our town so they could attend a book-signing featuring the beacons of this city’s rebound — Ben and Erin Napier.
Consider the average price for a gallon of gasoline is nearly $5. Then consider the center of Iowa is about 900 miles from Laurel. Then consider loading up a car with three kids and driving that far to come to Laurel, to our “Home Town” for a book-signing.
To longtime Laurelites, it’s almost as if we are living in a dream. Those who knew Laurel 10 and 20 years ago are probably still amazed each day they walk through town. Businesses are booming. Tourists are everywhere. Ask many Laurelites who have known the city BHT — Before “Home Town” — and it is like living in a dream that we hope they will never wake up from.
It’s also another reminder of the importance of a local ballot initiative set for special election on June 14 that would add a 3 percent tax on lodging in the city to help fund a visitors’ center. Voting on that tax increase — probably the only tax increase we ever will be in favor of — is important to all of Laurel, from the far reaches of Old Amy Road to Brown Circle. More money in the city coffers means a better city for everyone.
Laurel is “the place to be.” Astounding. Absolutely astounding.
