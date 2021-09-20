Laurel is a TV star. That’s something locals are still coming to grips with as throngs of visitors wander the downtown streets, snapping photos, trying to see people and places who have been featured on the HGTV hit show “Home Town.”
In one of the popular Facebook groups for fans of the show, there has been some debate about how Laurel should handle its still-new fame. One of the most common complaints is that “everything” is closed on Sunday. That’s countered with the argument that the city should retain its quaint charm and continue with traditions like that instead of changing for tourists.
We agree with both sides, to an extent. We don’t want Laurel to be filled with tourist traps. Neon signs, Elvis-impersonator wedding chapels and trendy chain restaurants eating up the landscape would turn us into a tourist town. But adjusting hours to accommodate the influx of fans would make us a town that takes care of tourists.
On Labor Day, a steady flow of fans came into our “Home Town” souvenir shop, and all of them expressed disappointment that so many of the shops they’d seen on the show were closed. Labor Day is traditionally a big retail sale day, so we were surprised to hear that. Selfishly, it was good for our business … but we want the town to shine and for people who have fallen in love with Laurel to get to experience all it has to offer.
For some diehard fans, Laurel is a destination and they will be here overnight, so they will get to see and do all they want. But there are a bunch of casual fans for whom Laurel is a detour off their route to New Orleans or Gulf Shores or Florida. They drive an hour or two out of their way to see this small-town star during a time that most businesses should be open … and, understandably, they have a less-than-favorable experience when they don’t get to do the things they traveled here for. We don’t want that to be their lasting impression.
With the holiday season just around the corner, we hope that the proprietors of downtown businesses will keep that in mind.
