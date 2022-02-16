Hooray for state Sen. Chris McDaniel for leading the charge to kill a bill that would have provided state legislators pay raises — big ones.
McDaniel, along with senators Kathy Chism, Melanie Sojourner and Brice Wiggins, voted against the pay-raise bill when it first went to a vote. Using a procedural motion that asks for the bill to be reconsidered, it would expire if not brought to the Senate for consideration. It died without being reconsidered, meaning the entire bill died.
State legislators are in session for three months out of a year. That is not saying their work does not stop when the session ends, but by no means is it a full-time job — or it shouldn’t be. Many have other jobs, such as McDaniel, who is an attorney. It is the essence of citizen representatives. During the first year of a new term, the session historically lasts longer. Had the bill passed, which called for a $6,000 bump in pay starting in 2024 and then a $4,500 bump every year after that, legislators’ salaries would be $43,000 — for a part-time job. Not bad being in public service. The average Mississippian only makes 45,000 and that is for a full year — and we don’t get to charge our neighbors to feed us, either.
McDaniel, in a Facebook post that can be viewed at leader-call.com, said his objections stem from the notion that politicians should never get a raise. “If it involved giving a pay raise to a politician, I will always be a, ‘No,’” McDaniel said in the video.
Then the senator from Ellisville said this small victory was possible was because people stayed engaged. “None of this would be possible without your involvement.”
Tonight (Thursday) at 6 p.m., the grassroots Free State Citizens Action Union will host a Congressional Town Hall at Faith Arena Church, located at 130 Collins Road. From Laurel, take Highway 84 West and turn right onto Flynt Road. Then turn left on Graham Road and a right onto Collins Road. The church will be on the right. The FSCAU will feature District 4 Representative candidate Clay Wagner. Incumbents and challengers from Districts 3 and 4 have been invited.
The FSCAU most certainly is havin g an effect on state politics. The grassroots group represents the spirit of staying involved in and on top of the issues, acting as an extra watchdog. When politicians know they are being watched, they are more apt to be honest and good stewards of the people’s checkbook.
Get involved by attending the meeting tonight. Strip away the divisive rhetoric, and the majority of Americans still strive for the same thing — honest government and a good, safe place to call home.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.