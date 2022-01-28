On Wednesday night, Fox News’ Tucker Carlson reported on police body-cam video from an airport in Westchester County, N.Y., that showed an early-morning flight that apparently was a surprise to those in charge of securing the airport.
It indeed was a surprise. Federal contractors loading up illegal immigrants from the southern border and flying them all over the country. Where exactly? As one of the contractors said on video, they don’t even know where the flights are going. The reason the flights land so late is to avoid media attention, because if the American people found out, they would know they are being betrayed by the government, one added.
That one statement alone should have made this the only story dominating every news outlet in America.
One problem: Corporate media is blacking it out. No coverage. Not even a mention.
We have long believed the corporate media has been co-opted by the Democrat Party, mostly in an effort to take down President Donald Trump. Once Trump was gone, but the Trump way remained, the corporate media has propped up this administration at every turn. Anything from the Bidens’ gross corruption through their son Hunter, to the president’s babbling incoherence, to now the administration’s mission to flood the country with illegal aliens. Each story that should shine a light on the corruption and dysfunction of the Biden Administration is ignored, for it might ignite the passions of the people who will realize the errors of their way and, gulp, put Donald Trump — the greatest president of our time — back in office. If not Trump, someone who sees “the Trump way” — secure borders, America first — would be elected.
Bad journalism? An oversight? Dereliction of duty is more like it — just like the Democrats with whom the national media shares a bed.
The watchdogs have become lapdogs — and we all will pay the price.
