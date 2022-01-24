For years, the most common complaint by cops in the courtroom was that their word was no longer good enough for jurors — they needed video.
But even that doesn’t seem to be enough in this sad cultural climate. Jones County jurors saw with their own eyes and heard with their own ears — numerous times — what happened when Deputy Derick Knight of the Jones County Sheriff’s Department pulled over Demetrius Nabors on Sharon Sandersville Road on the night of Sept. 20, 2020.
As all good law enforcement officials do, Knight let the person he was dealing with set the tone, and it was cordial at first. But things took a turn for the worse when Knight asked Nabors to step out of the vehicle for a sobriety check. Nabors slammed his car in reverse — nearly crushing Knight between the two vehicles — and crashed into an approaching pickup making his getaway. Knight suffered three fractured vertebra and a separated shoulder. It should have been an open-and-shut case. But Nabors’ attorney, Charles Lawrence III of Hattiesburg, took the prevailing sentiment of certain segments of society to trial, not the facts of the incident that took place that night. He argued and Nabors testified that he was scared for his life, reminding jurors that it was 2020, right after high-profile cases in which “police murdered Ahmaud Arbery, Breonna Taylor and George Floyd.”
Never mind that Arbery was shot and killed by a private citizen, not the police. That’s just a fact. And facts don’t matter as much as feelings in this sad new world. The result was a mistrial because jurors were “hopelessly deadlocked” after nearly three hours of deliberating.
We don’t fault the attorney for taking the tact of putting all law enforcement on trial. That’s what defense attorneys do, despicable as it may seem. Prosecutor Kristen Martin pointed them back in the direction of common sense when she said that the only thing Nabors was afraid of that night was going back to jail because he was a felon with a firearm. She also made the inarguable point that Nabors’ actions showed “extreme indifference to life,” which was all that had to be proved in order to return a guilty verdict.
Then-Judge Noel Rogers denied bond for Nabors after learning of his extensive criminal history. But Lawrence appealed, a $75,000 bond was set and Nabors was released from jail to await trial. After getting out, Nabors was arrested again — by Laurel police — for DUI, with an open bottle of Cognac and marijuana in the vehicle along with a young child.
Does that sound like someone who was scared straight, afraid of police?
The jury was told of two of Nabors’ convictions from 2018 and 2019, not the most recent arrest after the assault of an officer charge or a litany of arrests as a juvenile in Joliet, Ill. Nabors said during the trial that he had several “bad encounters with police before.”
So why should the history of other officers around the country matter? It shouldn’t, of course.
If the roles of this case were reversed, it would be OK for officers to shoot suspects if they’re scared. Police have way more reason to worry than civilians do. This month alone, five NYPD officers have been shot in the line of duty. Two in Houston were killed over the weekend. There were 346 police officers shot (63 killed) in the line of duty in 2021, according to Fraternal Order of Police statistics — up from 312 and 47 in 2020, and 293 and 50 in 2019.
Where’s the outrage? The riots? The calls for justice among politicians and the cultural elites?
That’s saved for a handful of people with long criminal histories who chose to be non-compliant with officers in the first place, apparently. Yes, we are unabashedly pro-self-defense and pro-police, but we call them out when circumstances dictate.
We editorialized that the juries got it right when they convicted the rogue cop who killed George Floyd and the yahoos who killed Ahmaud Arbery. Too many people are weaseling their way on to juries to bring about some warped sense of justice. Americans have a right to be anti-police, but they shouldn’t serve on juries. They don’t want justice, they want revenge.
And with that mindset, society loses.
