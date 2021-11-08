Before dialing the phone to the Leader-Call office on Thursday, wondering where your newspaper is, we hope that you have read this. There will be no Thursday newspaper this week. Why? Thanks to our veterans.
Thursday is Veterans Day — a federal holiday with no postal delivery. Because of that, we have no way of delivering newspapers to our thousands of subscribers in a timely fashion.
We hope you take time to visit the Veterans Memorial Museum for the annual Veterans Day program. It is always a poignant reminder of how many Americans have put their lives on the line in defense of this nation. Thank a veteran today for his or her service.
Be patriotic, wave the American flag and say a prayer that the assault on the American way of life that is being eroded by a woke mob will come to an end.
We imagine that this band of rebels without a clue will have their warped sights set against Veterans Day and the patriotism that comes with it.
Get the sponge, Mayor Barker
We are ecstatic that Hattiesburg Mayor Toby Barker came out on the losing end of the Lil’ Brown Jug game bet with Laurel Mayor Johnny Magee. Now Barker will have to wash Magee’s vehicle in front of City Hall.
Make sure to monitor the Leader-Call, the website and our Facebook page for date and time of the car-washing so you can cheer on the good mayor from the Hub City.
Laurel’s Tornadoes defeated Hattiesburg High’s Tigers 50-0 on Saturday in the 100th meeting in the state’s oldest and most storied rivalry.
