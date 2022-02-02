To Senate Republicans,
Is this the hill you want to die on? The idiom is often referenced as a cause you either feel so strongly about that you will fight to the death to claim it. Conversely, it also can mean a cause that seems to be lost from the start, so do you retreat and live to fight another day?
For Senate Republicans who will soon begin the process of giving the green light to the next Supreme Court Justice, this is not the hill to die on.
Rewind a bit. The only reason the decrepit, mentally deteriorating Joe Biden is the president is because of a promise he made when his campaign was fledgling. In the race for the 2020 presidential nomination, not one of the candidates was seen as capable of beating Donald Trump. Biden’s campaign was on the verge of political death when South Carolina Rep. James Clyburne stepped up.
His pitch — which he does not deny — was that he would throw his support behind Biden IF Biden promised to nominate a black woman to the Supreme Court. During a debate — also corroborated by Clyburn — when Biden did not make it clear who he would nominate, the 14-term representative went backstage to remind Biden — no black woman on the Supreme Court, no endorsement.
Minutes later, Biden promised to nominate a black woman to the Supreme Court if an opening happened. The move is Washington, D.C., politics at its worst, but, sadly, accepted. Biden will soon nominate a black woman to the Supreme Court.
Whoever it might be — and there is no shortage of qualified black women jurists — she will replace one of three “liberal” justices on the high court. In essence, it is an even trade, much the same way it was when Neil Gorsuch filled Antonin Scalia’s seat — trading a conservative for a conservative.
Republicans should jump on board immediately to OK Biden’s pick. The upside is that each time the GOP is labeled as backward and racist, each can point to giving the OK for a black woman to serve on the high court. That can do nothing but be advantageous in the upcoming midterm elections, where Republicans are poised to clean the collective clocks of Democrats and take back both the Senate and the House.
However, fighting the nomination — as Texas Sen. Ted Cruz is intimating — will only strengthen the already false narrative that Republicans as a whole are white supremacist racist bigots — and the corporate media will happily jump aboard that train.
Regardless of Biden’s pick, make the process quick and get her seated. While some might be angry at how this process has gone — promising a seat to a certain demographic — always remember that the originalist jurists who adhere to the Constitution will still have a 6-3 majority — and soon will have the House and the Senate.
This is not the hill to die on.
