Mr. President,
Watching you on Thursday afternoon giving a speech following the death of 13 U.S. service members, it is absolutely clear this is not for you. It’s OK, it really is, and few should actually blame you.
Being the manager of a fast-food restaurant is a tough job. Laying asphalt on the highway is a really tough job. Scaling cellphone towers to connect the world is one of the toughest jobs we can think of.
None of those carry with it the gravity, the grave importance of the job you hold. With reverence and respect for the office, sir, you could not do any of those jobs aforementioned, let alone be the leader of the most powerful nation on Earth.
As you read the teleprompter — it is so easy for anyone to tell that you are just reading others’ words — we wonder if you are comprehending fully the words you speak or are you just told to go read what is on the screen like a good boy. Most of the time, you can get away with it because you just walk away. But on Thursday, under great internal and external pressure, you took questions. And that is where the emptiness of your leadership came into crystal focus.
After a rambling end to your speech, you looked down and said, “Ladies and gentlemen, they gave me a list here. The first person I was instructed to call on is ...” That statement should scare every American. Joe Biden is the most powerful person in the world — technically — and he is instructed on what friendly media outlets to call on? If you are told what reporters to call on, it is an easy deduction to believe you are told to do everything, and that is just yet another reason you should not be in the highest office in the land.
You are nearing 80 years old. There is no doubt you have slowed down both mentally and physically — which is not a knock against you. That is called life. But what you are overseeing is life or death, which we saw in horrific videos on Thursday — and you are just not up for it. This job is too tough for you. We need a leader who can rise to every challenge, not admit in weak tones that the president takes his marching orders from someone behind the curtain.
We know what would be coming if and when you finally do step aside — and opined about our fears earlier this month. Neither you nor Kamala Harris are fit for the presidency. But watching you each day has proven that you certainly do not need to hold that office.
For the love of country, for your own health and well-being, and for the betterment of the world, look inside yourself to call it quits.
