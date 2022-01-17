Look back at the accomplishments in the four years of the Donald Trump administration and one will see that most of those were promises he made on the campaign trail.
He said he would limit illegal immigration, and he limited illegal immigration. He said he would unleash American energy independence, and he unleashed American energy independence. He said he would put America first again, and he did. We could go on because, frankly, we are still surprised at how many campaign promises he kept.
For so long, politicians have looked down their noses at the people not considered to be in their elitist class. The everyday Joes and Janes are the nuts and bolts of American society without which this nation would not and could not flourish. To those people, politicians lie to their faces, giving hollow promises in an effort to get reelected. Rarely in national politics are promises kept.
As the one-year anniversary of America’s downward spiral from flourishing to almost a feeling of despair approaches, it would be prudent to go back to the week Joe Biden was elected president and the promises he made.
We are not making these up.
“I sought this office to restore the soul of America.”
What does that actually mean? Nothing. A hollow platitude aimed at telling liberals that the “horror” of the last four years — low gas prices, renewed American spirit and backing law and order — were over. Just a line in a speech ... nothing more.
“... (T)o rebuild the backbone of this nation, the middle class ...” His first action was to cripple the booming oil and natural gas industry in America’s heartland. High-paying, good jobs destroyed with the stroke of a pen. Grocery shelves are bare. Inflation is out of control. The dollar is becoming weaker and weaker. If anything, Biden has plunged a dagger into the heart of the middle class — purposefully, we believe, to create more dependents, which means creating a larger voting bloc. Independent people who do not rely on the government — the backbone of society — have no room in Biden’s America.
“(T)o make America respected around the world ...” His Afghanistan disaster, weakness with China, North Korea launching missiles and Russia on the offensive have America far from respected. Allies are questioning whether we will be there in a time of need — and they should, with the disastrous withdrawal from Afghanistan as the model.
“(T)o unite us here at home.” Of all of Biden’s campaign promises, this one, without question, is the mother of all lies. Biden had no desire to heal this country, bring people together — he used it (or whoever is pulling his strings and
writing his speeches) because it made people feel warm and fuzzy inside. Tell us, Mr. President, how is this uniting anyone?
He was speaking about passing a voting bill that would allow unchecked mail-in voting, no voter ID requirements in any state and would give a highly politicized justice department reign over how states run elections. It is a Hail Mary power-grab launched by a party that has reached desperation as it sees the looming political bloodbath coming in November. So they turn to the tried-and-true method — call anyone and everyone who does believe people should show an ID at the poll a racist bigot. But not just any racists, but the likes of Bull Connor, police chief in the turbulent civil rights era in Alabama, who infamously turned water cannons on civil rights marchers and unleashed police dogs. His way was wrong then and it certainly is not the norm today. Biden also said if voters do believe in state-run elections, they are no better than Jefferson Davis, the president of the doomed Confederacy.
He called opposition to the voting rights bills — more like bills to allow for easier Democrat cheating — Jim Crow 2.0. This from the man who opposed busing in Delaware because he didn’t want his children going to school in a “racial jungle.” This is the man who called Barack Obama “articulate” and “clean.” And he has the temerity to lecture us about civil rights?
This country is far from united. Comparing those who believe in election integrity to the worst elements history has shown will do nothing to change that. Many people have complaints about Donald Trump, but one cannot say he didn’t keep his promises.
We would much rather have that than Lyin’, Dividin’ Joe Biden.
