If the COVID-19 pandemic has shown one thing, it is how easy it has become to let governmental bureaucrats control our lives. From wearing masks in order to eat a meal to requiring people to get a jab in the arm to teaching the toxic Critical Race Theory in the classroom, the government has been pushing the boundaries of what the people will take — and not just in America.
North of the border, truckers have been protesting vaccine mandates by blocking border crossings, surrounding the Capitol in Ottawa and causing a headache for governmental officials throughout the country. The threat of military force being used to remove them is a possibility.
In Virginia, parents are so livid at what their children are being taught and how school boards are acting that there is a full-throated revolt happening. Even when Virginians elected a governor whose platform revolved around giving parents back control over their children, rogue school boards are giving the proverbial middle finger to the governor and defying his orders.
Here in the Free State, Buck Torske and his band of patriots is taking on the state school board, trying to ensure that CRT is not being taught in public schools. Other patriots are balking at masking their children, to which we say, “Yes!” It is well past time to stop masking our children. It is well past time that we realize that COVID is here, and we have to live with it. Masking children will have horrific consequences in the future. Get them off … NOW!
What ties Canada, Virginia and the Free State is that patriots who know freedom and love freedom have had enough. The so-called silent majority is rising up in unison with clear, loud voices reminding the government that it works for us — if we want to continue living in a free society.
In the classic film “Remember the Titans,” an assistant football coach is getting on the head coach’s last nerve, pushing the boundaries and usurping authority to make decisions. Angry, the character played by Denzel Washington says, “You are over-cooking my grits, coach!”
Government has been overcooking the people’s grits for too long and the anger is boiling over.
Keep fighting. Say no to masking our children. Say no to toxic race-based theories. Say no to soft-on-crime politicians. Say no to lawlessness. If enough patriots stand up to say no more, common sense can prevail.
