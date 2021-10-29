In a time where we are bombarded with darkness, we must all keep our focus on the grand picture — the great light.
Satan’s influence has infiltrated the human race. Crime rates, especially in large cities, are skyrocketing. Murders and armed robberies show no signs of ceasing. Those placed in charge to protect the citizens are the ones who find themselves in the crosshairs, making it impossible for them to do their job.
Listen to or watch the evening news and it is easy to be overtaken with thoughts of doom. We are at a crossroads as a society. Can we continue on together in harmony and a shared respect for life or will the forces of evil overtake those of good? That, remember, has been the ultimate battle from the start of time — good vs. evil.
Charged with leading that fight are the pastors and clergy. Locally, we are blessed with a community that respects religion, respects life and respects the prospects for the future. In today’s newspaper, we honor those pastors and clergy with a special section. The job of a pastor is a tough one, and oftentimes thankless. So many people look to them for wisdom and guidance. That is a tough burden to carry.
But carry it they do, each and every day in an attempt to make this world a better place to live. It might take them to double their efforts — and some of those who have wandered away to return — to win the battle for good.
October marked Pastor Appreciation Month. We hope you have said how much you appreciate them or even constructed a home-made card. Small gestures mean so much.
To the clergy, continue your mission with strength, compassion and understanding. Work to heal those who are ailing and to make sense of a world that each day seems to go a little more off the tracks.
We thank the churches that participated in this project. Their ads can be found on Pages A9 and A10. Without their support, our efforts to honor clergy would be impossible.
Most of all, when you next see your pastor or reverend or father, express appreciation for what they do. Vow to stand behind them. And always have their backs.
