As the final scene of the film “Field of Dreams” nears, James Earl Jones tells Kevin Costner, who is on the brink of bankruptcy, that if he builds his baseball diamond in an Iowa cornfield, people will come. They will come to see their boyhood baseball heroes as if they were children. They will pay $20 each to see this magic in person. And the people came in droves, as the final scene pans out to see a never-ending line of vehicles coming to the magical baseball diamond.
The lines are not that long and we do not feature a baseball diamond downtown, but the HGTV show “Home Town” has brought in so many people to our city. It has transformed the town forever. At the forefront of that are Ben and Erin Napier. Their popularity shows no bounds. The fans of the show — the ones who flood our downtown souvenir shop daily — love Laurel. It is evident by public and private social media groups about what to do and where to do it. People are planning trips into the summer and asking for the best places to stay. Those are the folks who, if asked, would be thrilled to fork over an extra 3 percent for a tourism tax. Really, when you are traveling, do you pay much attention to the sales tax rate?
Money generated from the proposed tax would help fund a welcome center at Interstate 59 and Leontyne Price Boulevard — the Gateway to downtown Laurel. We could think of no better project for a tourism tax than to have a bonafide welcome center, although we could think of better locations for it. As more details become available, we will certainly publish those prominently. On its face, however, this sales tax should be a no-brainer for the residents of Laurel. And though we’re no fans of taxes, we are fans of democracy. It will be on the ballot, so let the will of the people be done.
An extra 3 percent or not, in deference to the great James Earl Jones, “People will come ... people will most definitely come.”
