The Stetson Bennett story is the story of the American spirit and what can be accomplished with an unyielding thirst for success and the drive and ambition that go alongside it.
So, who is Stetson Bennett? Born in Georgia, his life’s desire was to play quarterback for the Georgia Bulldogs. As he grew, he had talent — but not ridiculous, Southeastern Conference talent. He also didn’t have the size of the prototypical quarterback. He’s listed at 5 feet, 11 inches tall, but he’s closer to 5-9, many who know him noted. He was lightly recruited out of high school and walked on at Georgia.
He wasn’t even on the depth chart. Him starting a game at Georgia would be nearly impossible.
So Bennett traveled 500 miles southwest from Blackshear, Ga., to Ellisville and Jones College, where his undersized self delivered the Bobcats to an appearance in the state championship game. As good as teams such as East Mississippi and Gulf Coast are, they aren’t the SEC.
After one season, he returned to Georgia and still found himself deep down the depth chart. When his number was finally called, he stepped to the plate and hit home run after home run.
Just think how frustrating it must have been with your life’s desire to play football at one school and having that dream seem as unlikely as walking on the moon.
On Monday night when Kelee Ringo scored the game-clinching touchdown to beat the king of the college football world Alabama, Bennett broke down. The Georgia Bulldogs were national champions and Stetson Bennett soon would be the game’s most valuable player. Such a long way from places like Wesson, Goodman and Scooba. But if not for games on those fields, no one watching the game on Monday night would have ever heard of Stetson Bennett.
The big takeaway from the Stetson Bennett story is that of heart, desire and refusal to give up or give in. Each of us has that deep within us. Just believe and put in the work and good things can happen. The roads may be rocky, with stops at places that barely appear on maps. There may be disappointment and heartbreak and feelings of hopelessness. Push through long enough and hard enough and just about anything can be accomplished.
The little quarterback who could slay the college football dragon in the most perfect of sports-life metaphors.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.