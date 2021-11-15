Myriad media stories leading into Monday's closing arguments in the trial of Kyle Rittenhouse in Kenosha, Wis., contained notations to law enforcement and National Guard troops in large cities across America mobilizing for possible violence.
Preparing for violence has become commonplace in emotionally-charged trials, and the Rittenhouse trial is one such court proceeding. The now-18-year-old is accused of murder in the death of two men in August 2020 during riots in Kenosha following the police shooting of Jacob Blake. Rittenhouse has claimed self-defense from the start.
By threatening violence — or even preparing for violence — the notion of the rule of law means nothing. The message being sent is, “Find the way we want you to find or else …” That “else” could mean looting and destroying cities or doxxing members of the jury and the judge. What it does is put the elbow of mob rule on the scales of justice.
Imagine being on such a jury, when the chance of the city in which you live will be ripped apart — and cities across America — whether the verdict delivered was just or not. Imagine being on a jury when it is known that your information is out in public, your address and details about your life. The message: “Find this case how we want it or else” is a heavy burden.
And those who are pushing for mob rule really don't make any bones about it. They promote it through threats and intimidation, much the same way that justice was perverted in the Jim Crow South. It was wrong then and it most certainly is wrong now.
The Wisconsin jury hearing this case has listened to every word of testimony. They also have to follow rules that are present in the U.S. judicial system, still the best in the world despite all of its warts. But to make that system work, the decision made has to be adhered to — either way — and that mob rule should never usurp the independent jury system.
The American justice system — like most aspects of America these days — is under assault by radicals who don't care whether a verdict is just or not, according to law. They just want it to fall into their warped narrative “or else …” These people are the real threat to the American justice system. Make no mistake about it. Mob rule is not and never will be the answer.
