The Democratic Party will enter into a meltdown should Republican challenger Glenn Youngkin defeat former Gov. Terry McAuliffe in the race for Virginia governor. In today’s hyper-political climate, one state’s governor’s race will speak volumes about the upcoming election season.
Virginia should be an easy ride for McAuliffe. He is a Hillary Clinton disciple who should be leading by double-digits against a Republican. But he is not. Driven by anger with school districts in Virginia pushing Critical Race Theory and the disaster that is unfolding with the Biden Administration, Youngkin is in a dead-heat, with some polls putting him in front by as much as 10 points.
We are the first to not believe most polling, since it is usually wrong. We will wait until tonight (Tuesday) to find out. If Youngkin wins, the socialist left wing that has overtaken the Democrat party will begin to melt down. The push for drastic social change and the “transformation of the American economic system” will intensify. Hollow claims of trying to save the planet by sucking the economic life out of America will go into hyper-speed mode. The clock is ticking on the Democrats, with 2022 shaping up to be an election disaster, if the Dems do not find a way to steal those elections.
The House of Representatives likely will flip back to the GOP, as will the Senate. Any more socialist dreams the likes of AOC, Bernie Sanders and Cori Bush have will be dashed. Biden will be neutered, if he can remain upright for another year.
If a Democrat loses the governor’s race in Virginia, the prospective political bloodbath that will be November 2022 will be worse than any Democrat could imagine. Then, maybe a bit of political, social and economic sanity will return.
