We detest the categorization of people based on the color of their skin as opposed to the content of their character.
But that’s the way the world is viewing everything these days, so we believe it’s only fair to look at a Jones County case through that same lens, even though the outcome doesn’t fit the narrative of the worldview that popular culture is proclaiming.
Eight white men — six of whom probably would have referred to themselves as “proud rednecks” and would have been labeled “Trumpers” by the national media — served on a jury that convicted one of their own in a case where the victims were a young black woman and her baby.
Those superficial characteristics didn’t matter a bit to the decent, common-sense folks on that jury, which was rounded out by three white women and one black woman. They barely took 45 minutes to return verdicts of guilty on all three felonies defendant Cory Gilbert was charged with despite the efforts of two defense attorneys who spent three days in trial twisting testimony, trying to confuse them.
The jurors’ swift verdict sent a message that they weren’t falling for convoluted explanations and theories that insulted their intelligence. That was refreshing, especially considering that longtime court officials were expecting deliberations to go two to three hours, minimum. And they reached their decision without the benefit of knowing that Gilbert had 21 arrests on his record since 2004 and without being told that South Jones Elementary teacher Mashayla Harper was headed home from a baby shower with a car full of gifts at the time of the crash. That was considered emotionally inflammatory, so they reached the verdict based on the facts and merits of this case and what was right, not race.
They have restored our faith in the justice system — for the time-being, at least.
Too many decisions that juries have reached in recent years have caused us to question what has long been considered the fairest system of justice in the world. Just this year in Jones County alone, drug dealers, child molesters and even killers have walked because jurors got hung up on a missing piece of the puzzle the prosecutor was putting together.
Defense attorneys exploit those missing pieces to create confusion and doubt — which is their job — but there’s a very important adjective in the standard that prosecutors and jurors are held to. It’s called “reasonable” doubt.
Crazy seeds of doubt have been planted by defense attorneys forever. What’s changed, though, is jurors routinely buying into the unreasonable over the reasonable.
There are a lot of reasons for that — a media-cultivated distrust of police/ authority, a refusal to be responsible for taking away someone else’s freedom, a fear of appearing “unwoke” in front of more outspoken jurors with different backgrounds and experiences that are brought up during deliberations. The latter is likely more common than we know, like in a recent case that ended in mistrial. Too many people go along to get along, especially when they have unpopular opinions. That lack of conviction is the reason for the lack of convictions in a lot of the cases.
And that’s having real-world consequences right here at home. When it appears that prosecutors have a defendant dead to rights and he gets off, more suspects who are facing serious prison time decide to roll the dice in court.
Trials are time-consuming and costly, so when every piece of the puzzle isn’t there, prosecutors will believe that they don’t have a good enough case to to get a conviction ... so, understandably, they agree to plea bargains that they usually wouldn’t consider. That’s why so many criminals get prison sentences that a lot of law-abiding people believe are too short. Some time is better than no time, the way prosecutors see it, and we agree.
Activist jurors may believe that this is one way they can “stick it to the man.” But they need to understand that their inaction isn’t just hurting the prosecutors — they’re potentially hurting themselves, their loved ones, their neighbors and other people who are just trying to mind their business and have a nice life. They’re the reason — directly or indirectly — that so many convicted felons continue their life of crime here in our community, emboldened by the knowledge that there won’t be much of a price to pay — if any — when they’re caught again.
If you’re summoned for jury duty, don’t try to get out of serving. And if you’ get on the jury, use your common sense and do the right thing. That’s what you can do to help fight crime.
