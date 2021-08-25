In these crazy times in which we live, it has become the norm to label huge swaths of people upon the actions of a few.
As we near the anniversary of the terrorists’ attacks of Sept. 11, 2001, we can recall when, in the wake of that deadly day, many pleaded with Americans to not judge all Muslims by the actions of a few who perpetrated those dastardly deeds upon this country.
It had the opposite effect when 76 million Donald Trump voters were judged by the actions of an angry mob that stormed the U.S. Capitol.
And we saw it over the past two years following police shootings of black men and the calls of “defund the police” ring from our largest cities. All police were labeled bad apples because of the actions of a few.
In every aspect of life, every business and every entity, there will be bad seeds. Some will write thousands of dollars in bad checks after being saved by the same people from whom he stole. Some will stick their hands into the corporate checkbook in hopes of keeping the scheme running forever. Some will even go to stealing, sources said, $400,000 from the Jones County Volunteer Fire Council.
If the accusations are true and the culprit is found, we hope the law prosecutes him or her to the fullest extent. The actions against the Fire Council and the taxpayers of this county is inexcusable. If the dollar figure that has been reported by the Leader-Call is accurate, it would be a big financial blow to the county. But even if it’s a dollar or misspent funds, it’s a betrayal that deserves punishment.
And when he or she is arrested, you will see them in this newspaper. Prominently. There will be many references to the Fire Council. But what cannot happen is what happened to the police and Trump voters and many Muslims — being linked by the actions of a criminal.
The Jones County Volunteer Fire Service is a jewel for this community. When you drive the highways and byways of Jones County, then you will get the realization of how many miles must be covered. To have a volunteer force doing the lion’s share of that is a blessing.
When the bad seed is caught, he or she will be removed and the volunteer fire departments in this county will get stronger. Oversight of funds will follow, and that is a prudent decision that should be done immediately.
Fire service is too important in Jones County. Think of the equipment that could have been bought with that stolen money? Shame.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.