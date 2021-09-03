In the newspaper business, reporters are often tasked with talking to people in the worst of situations.
Major storms, a fatal car crash, a murder — all are newsworthy, and getting as much information as possible about who the victims were, what their lives were like and how they will be remembered are important in reporting for the historical record. The main focus before a reporter ventures out to talk to such people is to remember that, “We are all human beings. Treat them like it.” Be empathetic, be consoling and be a human being before a reporter. TV news reporters have not grasped his concept, but that is another story for another day.
On Sunday and Monday, Laurel and Jones County survived Hurricane Ida. Others in this state, and especially in Louisiana, were not so fortunate. Huge swaths of Louisiana are devastated — many uninhabitable for who knows how long. Millions of people have had their lives torn upside down and are doing whatever needs to be done to survive. Ida easily could have shimmied to the east a hundred miles, and it would have been Laurel in the crosshairs, rebuilding homes and lives. And when it happens again — and it will — remember the wise words reporters follow: We are all human beings.
When gas lines are a mile long and supplies limited, fill two gas cans instead of five so that two more cars filled with people whose lives are in turmoil can have some bit of comfort. Conserve that gasoline and remember that, eventually, the gas stations will open again.
Take three bags of ice instead of 10, so that three more people can have ice to keep any sort of food from spoiling. Buy two packs of toilet paper instead of 12, for it will take months to go through 12 packs of toilet paper. Buy three cases of bottled water instead of a dozen. Get the idea?
Far too often, when tragedy strikes, too many of us forget that we are all humans. The “me first” mentality leads to unnecessary selfishness and hoarding. In the classic film “It’s a Wonderful Life,” when the run on the savings and loan has all the townspeople wanting all of their money, it was Jimmy Stewart’s character George Bailey who said, “Just take enough to get by.”
That way, everyone has something rather than a few having everything. Remember these rules of humanity the next time a crisis hits our area. Remember that as many times as we may lose faith in humanity, we are all humans. Treat each other as such.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.