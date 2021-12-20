When we first started hearing rumors about the suspicious death of a baby near Soso more than two years ago, the Jones County Sheriff’s Department had a lot going on — and most of it wasn’t related to crime-fighting.
That was a little more than a week before an election that lame-duck leader Alex Hodge was not involved in after being beaten in the primary, and there were a lot of hurt feelings. Some people who worked in the department were using accrued leave/vacation time and/ or scrambling to find new jobs.
Despite the well-documented turmoil that was going on in the department at that time, it does not appear to be a factor in the delayed arrest of the young couple charged with capital murder in the tragic death of 6-month old Rosalee Juliette Stringer.
No, medical evidence can take a long, long time to process, and putting together a case with nothing except an autopsy report takes even longer. But because of the patience of Investigator J.D. Carter of the Jones County Sheriff’s Department, along with Investigator Tonya Madison and prosecutor Kristen Martin of the Jones County District Attorney’s Office, this case is solid.
Having a renowned pediatric medical examiner like Dr. Scott Benton of University Medical Center list the cause of death as “blunt-force trauma” and the manner of death as “homicide” is about the most solid evidence that can be presented for a case, outside of video surveillance.
Only two people who could have done it were in the house at the time — the baby’s mother Brooke Stringer and her boyfriend Brandon Gardner. One has to be responsible, according to evidence from a medical expert. And since neither would implicate the other in their changing stories, both were charged. It’s that simple.
People close to the case don’t believe that Brooke Stringer killed her baby, but her seeming unwillingness to face reality and seek justice for her baby is almost as incomprehensible — and, unfortunately, not uncommon. Stand By Your Man Syndrome is a real thing, and we see it way too often in cases of sexual abuse and even death. Gardner and Stringer became “Facebook official” with their relationship on Oct. 7, 2019, according to her page. Three weeks later, on Oct. 28, her baby — who was fathered by another man — was dead. She stayed with Gardner and even made a baby with him.
That sort of thing happens all of the time in the animal kingdom. It’s a primitive instinct, for the male to protect his bloodline. What’s even more primitive — and supposed to be even more powerful — is the mother’s instinct to protect.
That’s true in every species, from bluebirds to blue whales.
Only humans seem to have the instinct to protect a mate over their offspring. It’s a sad commentary, indeed.
Here’s hoping justice is served for Rosalee. We’re thankful for the continued perseverance of Carter, Madison, Martin and others in their efforts to make that happen in what is a difficult case in which there will be no winners.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.