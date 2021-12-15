NFL sideline reporter Michelle Tafoya will no longer be NBC's sideline reporter following her critical comments about Colin Kaepernick on the TV talk show "The View."
Now, why should any of us care about an NFL sideline reporter? Because it is another example that criticism of certain people or certain groups, at least according to corporate woke America, is no longer allowed.
Tafoya's malfeasance started while sitting in the "conservative" chair — a notion in itself that should have every conservative ditching even a thought of appearing on such a show. She was asked about the Kaepernick documentary, which opens with a comparison between the NFL Combine and the scourge of slavery.
White NFL owners cart only the black athletes out, measure them, weigh them, check their vitals and grade them on how they will fit in on the team, where they will be treated like heroes, fly first class, eat at the finest restaurants and make millions of dollars, not to mention that every prospective athlete who wants a professional football career goes through the same Combine. That fact seems to have been left out by Kaepernick.
Nonetheless, the comparison was made between chattel slavery and the NFL. Tafoya challenged the notion on the same grounds that we have above. She is now out of a job. Kaepernick is beyond criticism because he is black. Anyone who might find his comparison to being an NFL player and someone held in bondage will face the same fate.
The same freedom that gave Kaepernick the rights to claim such should have been afforded to a reporter who wants to question those claims. At least in a free world, where expressions and ideas can be freely exchanged, that would be the case.
Each time someone such as Tafoya expresses an opinion not popular with the woke mob, that person is subject to ruin.
So why would anyone want to express an opinion at all? And therein lies the goal of the woke mob — silence at all costs. Agree with us, fall in line or hit the road, Jack.
Adios, Michelle.
