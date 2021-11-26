National news has no shortage of coverage of ... well, the shortages plaguing the American economy. Whether it is the Biden Administration, COVID or Congress to blame, the bottleneck of cargo ships has many worried that this will be a scant Christmas. Warnings went out early to get the presents early or face not getting them at all.
Of course, they were talking about the big-box stores filled with mostly cheap, Chinese-made crap that will be either broken or forgotten about by New Year’s Eve.
What they are not talking about can be found in the shops of 16th Avenue and downtown Laurel, and at the classic boutiques in Ellisville. Today (Saturday) is the grand American day known as “Small Business Saturday,” which is designed to bring focus — and dollars — to locally owned stores and shops that cater to more custom goods than mass-produced trinkets.
The Jones County Economic Development Authority, in conjunction with all of the wonderful local businesses — many of them faithfully advertise in this newspaper — will be catering to those wishing to make the most of their post-Thanksgiving Christmas shopping. Sunny skies and cool temperatures are expected for this weekend.
So, as you are out looking for the perfect gift and you take a peek into the Walmart parking lot, give it a hard pass and look around. There are so many locally owned businesses whose yearly bottom lines are affected by the Christmas season. Show them some love — especially those wise enough to advertise in these pages. Tell them the LL-C sent you! It means so much more buying local. Be a part of it.
