Remember the feeling of waking up on Christmas morning — likely very early — and sneaking into the living room to see what “The Big Guy” had brought? Remember the lights shining off the paper. Remember the anticipation of opening that one gift that you wanted more than any other.
Now imagine waking up on that Christmas morning with no shine off the paper, with no gifts or anticipation. In this land of plenty, that is a reality to many people in just about every community in America. There are those who just do not have the means to provide gifts for their children. It has to be a heart-breaking experience to the parents and devastating for the children.
In this year, when prices for everything from socks to chicken are skyrocketing — we can leave politics out of this one, but the culprit is named Joe Biden — the need is even greater for those of us who have the least. That is why we are begging on behalf of The Salvation Army of Laurel to make sure every Angel will have a Christmas to remember. Look into your hearts and give and then give some more.
Here is how: Angels can be adopted online at www.LaurelAngelTree.org, in-person at Sawmill Square Mall or by stopping by the Salvation Army administration building at 205 North 13th Ave. in Laurel, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays. Angels may also be adopted by calling 601-428-4232. The deadline to adopt and angel is Wednesday and gifts have to be delivered to The Salvation Army by Friday, so time is of the essence.
Christmas is a magical time of year when dreams really do come true. For many children, though, it takes a little extra help from those who have the means. We know Santa Claus has his work cut out for him, delivering all of those presents to so many children. Please, vow to become one of Santa’s helpers by taking a name off the list and providing a child with the same magic and the same wonder that we had as children.
This is the season of giving. So, give. Please give.
