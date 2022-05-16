Let’s preface this by pointing out that most towns in America would love to have some of the “problems” Laurel is experiencing these days — roads closed so new pipes can be installed under new pavement, snarled traffic and congested parking in a relatively small area, an overflow of tourists that sometimes exceeds the willing workforce …
The latest First World problem to bubble over pits longtime residents vs. those who are cashing in on the popularity of the hit HGTV show “Home Town.” Many have homes in the beautiful historic district and are using them as short-term rentals through Airbnb and VRBO.
Now, to be fair, many people whose families have lived here for generations — some of whom have been featured getting their homes renovated by Ben and Erin Napier on the show — offer those homes for rent to tourists now, too. They increased the value of their property and got an hour-long infomercial on international TV for their rental to go along with it. Not a bad deal.
We understand the concerns of residents who wonder who is coming and going next door or down the street, but we also sympathize with people who risked hundreds of thousands of dollars by investing here, too. It’s a complex issue and emotions are high. We get it.
Yes, most of the area is zoned for residential … but then again, these people could have as many visitors as they wanted to staying at their homes all year, if they chose to. The only difference is that they charge for it, and sales and tourism taxes are paid on it.
In general, we don’t like the government or any agency telling people what they can and can’t do with their own property, as long as it doesn’t hurt others. As one rental owner noted at a recent standing-room-only meeting of the Laurel City Council, most of the people who are coming here because they’re “Home Town” fans are middle-aged and retired people, not partiers. Residents with small children create more noise and headaches for neighbors.
But we do understand that the potential for problems is there.
In the end, we believe that one of the “Home Town” regulars and Airbnb proprietor Jim Rasberry said it best for both sides: “We care about the city. People in this community have invested, and the reward is becoming part of a community that’s in high demand. It’s great keeping money here.
“We don’t have the supply of hotels, so short-term rentals fit the bill. We care about the community as much as anyone, and we’ve invested quite a bit, too.
“I ask you to create a common-sense ordinance. It’s not going to cover everyone’s desires. We need to find common ground that doesn’t prohibit, but polices it.”
