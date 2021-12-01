While the weather this weekend might resemble that of mid-October, there is no doubt the Christmas spirit will be thick in the air starting tonight (Thursday) with the lighting of Mason Park.
The fact that the park will be adorned with lights at all is almost as big a miracle as how the “Big Guy” can deliver all of those presents in one night. Miracle or magic? Both ring true, especially when dealing with the lighting of the park. This will be the 24th-straight year that the iconic lights in Laurel’s largest park will illuminate the minds and the senses.
About five years ago, when the displays and lights and volunteers were getting older and older, the possibility of not lighting the park seemed like it would be reality. The small army of volunteers who would undertake such a daunting task got fewer and fewer. Heartless criminals vandalized many of the displays, proving that the Grinch is alive and well.
A final call went out to volunteers, and a small group answered the call. But would it last? Leadership Jones County then got involved. Deftly, the resources at Jones College, especially in the electric department, were utilized. Mississippi Power and Dixie Electric stepped up as well. The magic that is Mason Park at Christmas returned, then returned again. Tonight at 5:30, with great fanfare, the park will be illuminated in all of its glory once again.
So many people deserve credit for keeping this uniquely Laurel tradition alive. But like most great volunteers, those who deserve the credit will also be the first to deflect it to others — as it should be in all walks of life. The results are what matters. The lighting of Mason Park is a huge part of Laurel. We urge each of you to get to Mason Park this evening. Take a stroll, marvel at the lights and the snowflakes in the trees and maybe give a quiet “thank you” to all of those who stepped up to keep this tradition alive.
Friday brings the annual Laurel Christmas tree lighting, then the Sertoma Club of Laurel Christmas parade. Saturday means Kiwanis pancakes and parades in Ellisville and Sandersville.
While you are out checking out lights and displays, make your way to downtown Soso to see what that town has unveiled for Christmas. The new Christmas display will be featured in Saturday's Leader-Call. Landrum’s Homestead has its display open starting Friday and the Prancer Path in downtown Laurel is a brand-new delightful display.
There is much to be thankful for and even more to be grateful for. This time of year is one of those times. It just feels more special when December rolls around.
Just don’t expect much snow, at least for the first weekend of the Christmas season. Who knows, magic seems to happen around Laurel this time of year.
