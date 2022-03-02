Blaming President Biden for out-of-control inflation and skyrocketing gas prices has merit. It certainly is easy to see his disastrous decisions to bow to the lunatic fringe and turn American into a world energy powerhouse to again relying on others. Biden, or whomever is telling him what to do, deserves the scorn every time an American pulls up to the gas pump. That blame can be rectified at the ballot box come November.
But blaming will not solve the issue. Gas prices are not coming down in the near future, unless Biden finds a spine. Inflation is showing no signs of slowing. The administration’s approach to solving the crisis is to print more money to give to the poorest among us to pay the higher prices, further weakening an already weakening American dollar and sending prices even higher. We cannot print our way out of inflation, but it sure makes for feel-good talking points.
Who likely will be affected the most, however, are the food pantries and missions who will see the number of people relying on them increase exponentially. The strain on food supplies will be great.
Whether it be the Salvation Army, the Good Samaritan Center of Christian Food Mission, we urge all Jones Countians — and visitors — to keep such a vital part of our community flourishing. Reach out, dig deep and give.
Times are tough for many of us, it is no secret. But it is in those tough times when the true spirit of Americans, and especially those here in Jones County shows itself. If a natural disaster struck anywhere in the South, within a week there would be volunteers driving 18-wheelers full of supplies to the affected areas. With the cost of everything on the rise, we are facing a disaster crafted not by nature but by decades of politicians bankrupting the treasury in the name of helping. Real help will come from you, the people, not government.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.