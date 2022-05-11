Hundreds of young men and women will don caps and gowns in the next two weeks for graduations across Jones County. Most of those students are holding dreams as they move from one stage of life to another. As they move forth into adulthood — something that seems to take longer and longer to get to these days — there are some hard truths that must be faced.
The world owes you nothing. Although you may have been told that everything you do is fantastic, the world does not run on participation trophies, safe spaces and overprotection. The world is hard, for we are just members of the animal kingdom, advanced as we are, but still minute specs of dust in the grand scheme of everything.
Life is hard. Many of you have been coddled and overprotected your entire lives. You have been told that finishing last is worthy of a trophy. You have been sheltered from adversity in any form. You have been insulated from life’s problems. That will change — and change soon — as it will be up to you and your generation to finally tackle the mess your parents’ and grandparents’ generations have gotten you into.
Bow your backs, get your hands dirty and work for a better place. Be happy. It sometimes is tough to just be happy with being alive. Many of us are jealous by nature, more concerned with what Joe on the other block has rather than focusing on your own blessings. The fact that you get up each morning, breathe air, can hug and kiss and love should be enough to be happy.
Happiness does not come from a store or from a new piece of technology, but rather from the heart. Finally, don’t let anyone stand in your way. Many will tell you that you cannot accomplish your dreams. Poppycock. Everyone has the ability. But it takes a fire in the belly, a stiff back, a thirst for work and knowledge and an unyielding desire to make yourself better. None of that is free, either.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.