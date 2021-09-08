It’s not often that we respond directly to a commenter on one of our stories. That is not our job. We welcome commenters whether they agree or they vehemently disagree. Outside of profane language or libel, if you want your voice heard, we will allow people to hear it.
Commenting online can be done in the safety of a basement without the need for anyone to know who is doing the commenting. It is amazing how gutsy so many people get when they know their identity will not be unmasked. Letters to the editor are different. Anyone who doesn’t have the guts to sign their name on a letter to the editor will not see their letter in this newspaper. And while there is no byline on editorials, what you read here is the collective view of the newspaper.
On Tuesday, a commenter took us to task for our editorial about Notre Dame coach Brian Kelly being taken to the social media, woke, snowflake death chamber for trying to be witty.
We highlighted Kelly’s comments — and his final words “Are you people crazy?” — to show how being able to just speak freely is being eroded. Without that free expression, the country ceases to be a country.
We see it on college campuses, where speakers are disinvited because they might upset the delicate sensibilities of some students. We have seen the rise and advent of “safe spaces.”
We have seen the rise of the generation of the participation trophy, where everyone is a winner. Worst of all, we have seen people ruined for life for expressing ideas freely. Such a sad commentary on the future of a once free country.
But back to our commenter. He asked that we find something else to write about, and mentioned he is tired of us opining about our “hurt feelings.” We are guessing he meant the hurt feelings of watching an election get stolen, the erosion of civil liberties and being frightened of the death grip of cancel culture. While we do lament the results of the 2020 election, it is because we could predict what would happen. We could predict whomever is pulling the strings of power to cripple our energy industry, swing open the gates of the Southern border for everyone and anyone, and show utter weakness on the world stage. All of those fears have become reality.
Our editorial on Tuesday, though, had zero to do with the election, but more to highlight that if people act like Kelly and answer questions like him, the cancel, snowflake culture can be defeated. Free expression can still win. The more people who call out the craziness in shutting down opinions with which others do not agree, the less of a stranglehold woke-ism will have on this country.
We believe that a groundswell of backlash is on the horizon from those who are just tired of it all. Walking on eggshells, being afraid of a mob that has gained power from their parents’ basements and worrying daily about being canceled forever is becoming too great.
Maybe the anonymous commenter — who likely was writing from the comfort of his or her parents’ basement — wants a neutered world where all unpopular opinions are banned at the behest of those in power. To that, we feel sympathy, for that is no country free people should aspire to live in.
We only wish he or she would have had the guts to sign the letter. We would have turned it into a letter to the editor. But we are doubtful that would ever happen. There is too much comfort in anonymity from mom and dad’s basement.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.